Foreign Minister Urges Improved Cybersecurity Following Diplomatic Cable Leak by Chinese Cyber-Attack

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa acknowledged on Thursday the government’s need for expediting measures against cyber-attacks to deepen relations with allies and friendly nations.

“Information security is an extremely important foundation for promoting information sharing and strengthening cooperation with the United States and other relevant countries,” Kamikawa said.

Her remarks, made at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, came after a Chinese cyber-attack leaked Japan’s diplomatic cables.

Kamikawa also expressed her intention to accelerate cooperation among relevant ministries and agencies, saying, “Enhancing our capabilities to address cybersecurity is a very serious matter.”