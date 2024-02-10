- Defense & Security
Foreign Minister Urges Improved Cybersecurity Following Diplomatic Cable Leak by Chinese Cyber-Attack
6:00 JST, February 10, 2024
Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa acknowledged on Thursday the government’s need for expediting measures against cyber-attacks to deepen relations with allies and friendly nations.
“Information security is an extremely important foundation for promoting information sharing and strengthening cooperation with the United States and other relevant countries,” Kamikawa said.
Her remarks, made at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, came after a Chinese cyber-attack leaked Japan’s diplomatic cables.
Kamikawa also expressed her intention to accelerate cooperation among relevant ministries and agencies, saying, “Enhancing our capabilities to address cybersecurity is a very serious matter.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Swiftly Share Radar Info for First Time, Letting Japan Track North Korean Missile More Quickly
-
China Deploys Multiple Warships Around Self-Claimed ADIZ
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
4 Chinese Warships Deployed Around Taiwan, Sources Say; Believed Ships Will Collaborate with Other Warships in East China Sea
JN ACCESS RANKING