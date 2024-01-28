North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles, South Korean Military Says

KCNA via Reuters

A strategic cruise missile, dubbed “Pulhwasal-3-31,”, which is currently under development, launches during a test at an unspecified location in North Korea in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on Jan. 25.

SEOUL — North Korea fired several cruise missiles at about 8 a.m. on Sunday at the sea near Sinpo in the eastern part of the country, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are analyzing the trajectory of the missiles.

On Jan. 24, North Korea launched a cruise missile into the Yellow Sea on the western side of the Korean Peninsula.