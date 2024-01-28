- Defense & Security
North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles, South Korean Military Says
11:23 JST, January 28, 2024
SEOUL — North Korea fired several cruise missiles at about 8 a.m. on Sunday at the sea near Sinpo in the eastern part of the country, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The U.S. and South Korean militaries are analyzing the trajectory of the missiles.
On Jan. 24, North Korea launched a cruise missile into the Yellow Sea on the western side of the Korean Peninsula.
