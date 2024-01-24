- Defense & Security
Japan SDF Fighters Scramble 555 Times in April-Dec.
13:13 JST, January 24, 2024
TOKYO, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press) — Japan’s Self-Defense Forces scrambled fighter jets 555 times to counter possible airspace incursions in April-December last year, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
While the figure was down from 612 logged in the same period a year earlier, the ministry said that operations involving Chinese and Russian military aircraft remained active.
Scrambles against Chinese aircraft accounted for 392 times, or about 70 pct of the total, down by 70. The number of scrambles against Russian aircraft increased by 15 to 148.
In December, China and Russia conducted their second joint flight of the year, with their bombers and fighter jets flying over the Sea of Japan and other areas.
Aircraft takeoffs and landings took place 570 times at the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in waters south of the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa between October and November.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Kishida Sees No Problem with Choosing Scandal-Involved Personnel for Political Reform Headquarters
-
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
-
Japan, U.S., South Korea Hold Indo-Pacific Dialogue; Beijing Criticized for Moves in South China Sea
-
U.S. Ship Salvages Wreckage Believed to Be Part of Crashed Osprey
-
Prime Minister Kishida’s dissolution plan of his faction shakes up Liberal Democratic Party
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- OECD Urges Japan’s Central Bank to Gradually Raise Interest Rates
- Captain of JCG Plane ‘Confirmed with Crew Members’ about Permission to Enter Haneda Runway
- Air Traffic Controller ‘Unaware’ JCG Plane Entered Runway; JAL Crew, Passengers Also Being Questioned by Authorities
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak