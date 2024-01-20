- Defense & Security
U.S.-Japan Collaboration Boosts Naval Capabilities with Major Ship Repairs by Japanese Firms
21:00 JST, January 20, 2024
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said Friday that a working group has been established between Japan and the United States to entrust major repairs of U.S. Navy ships to Japanese private companies. The initiative includes ships belonging to the 7th Fleet, headquartered at the U.S. Naval Base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. Traditionally, these repairs have been handled in shipyards in the United States, but the plan aims to enhance the deterrence capability of the both countries by enabling repairs to be conducted in Japan.
Emanuel made the announcement during a visit to the base on Friday. He emphasized the importance to keep the ships of the 7th Fleet always operational and expressed hope that Japan and the United States can demonstrate their capabilities and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.
The first repair is scheduled to start by the end of January on the amphibious transport dock New Orleans, with a full-load displacement of 25,000 tons, which is stationed at the Sasebo Base in Nagasaki Prefecture.
