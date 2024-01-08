- Defense & Security
Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Airborne Brigade Conducts This Year’s 1st Parachuting Drill
13:58 JST, January 8, 2024
The Ground Self-Defense Force showed to the press this year’s first parachuting drill by its 1st Airborne Brigade in the Narashino training area in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday.
In the annual New Year drill, forces from eight countries — the largest number ever — including the United States, Britain, France and Germany, joined.
A total of 300 personnel participated in the drill involving a scenario where they recaptured an island occupied by enemy forces. Members of the brigade parachuted down to the ground as part of the drill.
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, who inspected the drill, told the SDF members, “Even though SDF members engage in responses for a disaster, it is extremely important to demonstrate to Japan and the world our cooperation with allies and like-minded countries.”
