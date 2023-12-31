- Defense & Security
4 Chinese Vessels Spotted Near Senkaku Islands, Totaling Record 352 Days Entering Contiguous Zone in 2023
15:39 JST, December 31, 2023
Four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were spotted sailing in the contiguous zone (approximately 22 km outside territorial waters) off the coast of Minami-Kojima Island and Taishojima Island in the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, on Sunday morning, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha.
This is the 352nd day this year that CCG vessels have been spotted in the contiguous zone, setting a new record for annual incursions since the Senkaku Islands were nationalized in 2012. It is an increase of 16 days over the previous record of 336 days in 2022.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Weighs Using Communications Satellites for Space-based Surveillance
-
Japan Plans Export of Patriot Missiles to U.S., ahead of Change to Arms Transfer Rules
-
Move to Let Foreign Trainees Change Jobs Sooner Sets Japan Govt, LDP at Odds
-
TB Tests to be Mandated for Some Visitors from 6 Nations; Japan Aims to Maintain its Low Incidence of the Disease
-
Resumption of Gaza Fighting Blurs Kishida’s Visit to Middle East
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Test Flight of Flying Car Conducted in Osaka to Prep for 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo