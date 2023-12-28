Home>Politics>Defense & Security
Land Minister Tetsuo Saito Approves Design Change to Henoko Base Project in Okinawa Pref. Instead of Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito

10:40 JST, December 28, 2023

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito on Thursday carried out a legal procedure called execution by proxy instead of Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki to approve design changes to improve soft seabed of the coast of Henoko in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, regarding the relocation work for the U.S. Futenma Air Station in Ginowan.

