Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters around Senkaku Isles
13:04 JST, December 19, 2023
Naha, Okinawa Pref. (Jiji Press)—Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
It was the 34th such intrusion by official Chinese ships this year, and the first since Dec. 10.
The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters northwest of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku island group, around 4 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., according to the JCG’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa’s capital.
They left the area from the southwest of the island around 5:40 p.m. to 6 p.m.
