- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Asks U.S. to Keep Osprey Flights Halted
10:43 JST, December 14, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Tuesday reiterated the country’s demand that the United States not resume flying Ospreys until the safety of the tilt-rotor military transport aircraft is confirmed.
Kihara made the demand in telephone talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The U.S. military grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys last week after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of southwestern Japan on Nov. 29, leaving all eight crew members dead.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
-
‘Unexpected’ South Korea Court Decision in Favor of ‘Comfort Women’ Puts Damper on Improving Ties with Japan
-
Religious Group Soka Gakkai Has Strong Influence in Japan’s Political Landscape; Group Carries Significant Voter Influence
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Japan Firms Both Interested, Wary about Investing in China
- Tsunami observed in Japanese coast after the earthquake near Philippines (UPDATE2)