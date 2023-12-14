Japan Asks U.S. to Keep Osprey Flights Halted

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Tuesday reiterated the country’s demand that the United States not resume flying Ospreys until the safety of the tilt-rotor military transport aircraft is confirmed.

Kihara made the demand in telephone talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The U.S. military grounded its entire fleet of Ospreys last week after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of southwestern Japan on Nov. 29, leaving all eight crew members dead.