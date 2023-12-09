Japan, Marshall Islands Reaffirm Cooperation to Realize Free, Open Indo-Pacific

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, front right, holds talks with Marshall Islands President David Kabua, front left, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Marshall Islands President David Kabua agreed on Friday to strengthen cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

At the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, the two leaders confirmed the importance of realizing this goal and agreed to continue cooperating with apparently an eye on China, which has increased its presence among Pacific island nations by using its economic power.

The leaders also discussed the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Kishida told Kabua that the water discharge has been conducted safely and has gone as planned. The leaders confirmed that the two countries will continue their dialogue based on scientific evidence.