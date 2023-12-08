- DEFENSE & SECURITY
U.S. Focuses on Safety Checks Before Resuming Osprey Flight
13:14 JST, December 8, 2023
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government said Thursday that it would focus on safety checks for the military’s Osprey V-22 aircraft before resuming operations following a crash off the coast of Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture.
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a press conference on Thursday, “We won’t let them back into the air until we know that we can do it with a measure of certainty.” He added that the inspections will be conducted as expeditiously and safely as possible.
A U.S. Defense Department spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, said in a press conference on Thursday that each branch of the military has been conducting separate operational safety reviews on Ospreys. After that is completed, they will decide on a timeline for resuming flight operations in close coordination with the Defense Department’s V-22 Joint Program Office.
Singh also said that her department “will continue to work with [the Japanese government] on sharing information and safety procedures during the investigation [of the crash].”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)
-
Japan Provides Ukraine with Landmine Detectors, Vehicles
-
Xi Sends Condolence Letter to Kishida on Death of Soka Gakkai’s Daisaku Ikeda
JN ACCESS RANKING