Japan, Germany Effectively Agree to Execute Defense Logistics Pact

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Crew members of German frigate Bayern are greeted by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force members (not pictured) at the Tokyo International Cruise Terminal in November 2021.

DUBAI — Japan and Germany have effectively agreed to execute an Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement to expand their security cooperation, the Japanese government said Saturday.

The deal would facilitate the exchange of food, fuel and other supplies between the Self-Defense Forces and the German military, promising improved efficiency in conducting joint drills.

Japan and Germany aim to finalize the agreement early next year.

Japan has already concluded the agreement with the United States, Australia, Britain, France, Canada and India.