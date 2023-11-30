Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Asked U.S to Ground Osprey Aircraft

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Minoru Kihara

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:58 JST, November 30, 2023

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on Wednesday that the Defense Ministry has asked the United States to ground Osprey aircraft deployed in Japan until their safety is confirmed. Osprey involved in the search and rescue operations for the aircraft that crashed off Yakushima Island, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Wednesday are excluded from the request.

Kihara also said the operation of the Self-Defense Force’s Osprey aircraft will be suspended for the time being.

