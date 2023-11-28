Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Supports U.S. Operation to Rescue Tanker in Middle East

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara

Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force supported the U.S. Navy in its operation on Sunday to free a hijacked tanker in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Yemen, according to the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said at a press conference Tuesday morning that MSDF destroyer the Akebono and a P-3C surveillance plane, which were engaged in activities to deal with pirates nearby, rushed to the location and supported the U.S. Navy such as by providing necessary information.

A British company manages the tanker.