- DEFENSE & SECURITY
MSDF and U.S., S. Korean Navies Hold Joint Drill in East China Sea; Show of Unity after N. Korea’s ‘Satellite’ Launch
13:18 JST, November 27, 2023
Five ships from the Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. and South Korean navies held a joint drill in the East China Sea, the Defense Ministry announced Sunday.
The drill comes after North Korea launched an object, which Pyongyang claims was a satellite, on Nov. 21 using ballistic missile technology. The three countries aimed to demonstrate their unity and strengthen their collective defense capabilities.
According to the ministry, the five ships that joined the drill included the MSDF destroyer Kirisame, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson and a South Korean destroyer.
Among other practice, the ships sailed in formation with the U.S. aircraft carrier at their center.
