- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Defense Minister: ‘Some Kind of Object’ Newly in Orbit Following North Korea’s ‘Satellite’ Launch
15:23 JST, November 24, 2023
Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said at a press conference on Friday that “some kind of object” was newly orbiting the Earth following Tuesday’s launch of an “artificial satellite” by North Korea.
Asked if he viewed Pyongyang’s launch as a success, Kihara refrained from answering the question in detail, instead saying, “We need to continue analyzing whether it is orbiting and functioning as North Korea intended.”
Based on its own analysis of the “satellite,” the South Korean military said, “The satellite has entered into orbit around the Earth.”
Prior to Kihara’s comments, the Japanese government had refused to recognize such a possibility.
North Korea has stated its intention to launch several more such satellites.
“We’ll pour our efforts into gathering intelligence, and work on security and surveillance so we’re ready to respond to every possible situation,” Kihara said.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Fake Video of Japan Prime Minister Kishida Triggers Fears of AI Being Used to Spread Misinformation
-
Taiwan’s Semiconductor Giants Build Overseas Amid Global Demand, Local Labor Shortage
-
Future World Order: Industrial Policies / Japan’s Efforts to Nurture Personnel Related to Semiconductors Focus on ‘Colleges of Technology’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s 10-year JGB Yield Hits New Decade High Ahead of BOJ Meeting
- Japan, Vietnam Trade Ministers Discuss Supply Chains, IPEF
- Gov. Ueda Says BOJ to Continue Monetary Easing ‘Patiently’; Sustainable Price Rises ‘Not Yet’ Clearly Foreseen (UPDATE 1)
- Yen Slides as BOJ Largely Stands Pat but Tweaks Yield Cap
- Stimulus Package Set to Drive Greater Govt Borrowing; Likely Effectiveness Called into Question