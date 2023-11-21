Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Govt Says Missile Passes into Pacific Ocean (Update 2)


The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:28 JST, November 21, 2023

The government announced that a missile launched from North Korea earlier on Tuesday is believed to have passed into the Pacific Ocean at around 10:55 p.m.

The government lifted its call for evacuation to Okinawa Prefecture issued shortly after the missile launch.

