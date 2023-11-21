Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Govt Issues Emergency Warning Following N. Korea’s Missile Launch (Update 1)


The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:16 JST, November 21, 2023

The government issued an emergency warning at about 10:46 p.m. via the J-Alert nationwide early warning system to Okinawa Prefecture, saying that a missile was believed to have been launched from North Korea.

The government has called on people in Okinawa Prefecture to evacuate to buildings or underground.

