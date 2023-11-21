Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Fires Missile


The Yomiuri Shimbun

23:03 JST, November 21, 2023

The government announced Tuesday that a missile was launched from North Korea.

The government has called on people in Okinawa Prefecture to evacuate to buildings or underground.

