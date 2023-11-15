- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Holds Talks with Jordanian, Egyptian Counterparts Over Crisis in Gaza
16:03 JST, November 15, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held separate telephone talks with her Jordanian and Egyptian counterparts on Tuesday. During the calls, they confirmed their cooperation in easing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip caused by the Israel-Hamas war and discussed calming the situation down.
Kamikawa talked over the phone with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry while visiting San Francisco to attend a series of international meetings.
During the phone talks, Kamikawa explained the outcome of the foreign ministers’ meeting with the Group of Seven nations held in Tokyo on Nov. 7-8, in which the members released a statement that stressed “the need for urgent action” over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Kamikawa also told her counterparts on Tuesday that it is necessary to take all possible measures on the crisis, including pausing military operations for humanitarian purposes.
