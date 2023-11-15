Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Prime Minister Kishida Plans Visit to Latin America in Jan.; Trip to Include Visit to Next G20 Chair Brazil

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, welcomes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva before their meeting in Hiroshima in May.

11:48 JST, November 15, 2023

11:48 JST, November 15, 2023

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been arranging a trip to Latin American nations including Brazil and Chile in January, according to multiple government sources.

Kishida apparently is eager to strengthen cooperation with Brazil, which represents Global South emerging and developing nations and will chair the next Group of 20 summit talks.

