- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, U.S., S. Korea to Start Real-Time Missile Info Sharing
20:27 JST, November 12, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan, the United States and South Korea on Sunday agreed to start operating within this year a mechanism to share information on North Korean missile launches in real time.
Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean National Defense Minister Shin Won-sik reached the agreement in three-way talks. Austin and Shin met in person in South Korea, while Kihara attended online.
The three officials also affirmed the importance of having full respect for international law, including freedom of navigation, and maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, apparently bearing China’s maritime expansion in mind.
They shared the view that coordination for the real-time missile information sharing is in the final stages and agreed to speed up related work.
