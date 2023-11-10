China Coast Guard Vessels Enter Japan’s Territorial Waters off Senkaku Islands; Tokyo Protests to Beijing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha. The four ships entered the territorial waters one after another between 4:00 p.m. and 4:14 p.m. and all left by 5:43 p.m. on Thursday.

Tokyo protested to Beijing through diplomatic channels on the day.