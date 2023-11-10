Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
China Coast Guard Vessels Enter Japan’s Territorial Waters off Senkaku Islands; Tokyo Protests to Beijing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos
Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:52 JST, November 10, 2023

Four China Coast Guard vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha. The four ships entered the territorial waters one after another between 4:00 p.m. and 4:14 p.m. and all left by 5:43 p.m. on Thursday.

Tokyo protested to Beijing through diplomatic channels on the day.

