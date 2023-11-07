- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan’s ASDF Aircraft Relocated to Greece From Jordan Amid Gaza Conflict
14:54 JST, November 7, 2023
One of the two Air Self-Defense Force C-2 transport aircraft that were on standby in Jordan amid the growing tension in the Gaza Strip, was relocated to Greece on Friday, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told reporters on Monday in Tokyo.
Greece serves as an evacuation base for citizens of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries, and Japan reportedly intends to cooperate with those countries in gathering information.
“We’ll continue to have a C-2 on standby for the time being,” Kihara said.
