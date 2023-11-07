- DEFENSE & SECURITY
China Conducts 570 Takeoffs, Landings at Flattop off Japan
14:01 JST, November 7, 2023
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—China conducted about 570 aircraft takeoffs and landings at its flattop Shandong in the Pacific Ocean off Japan over the nine days to Sunday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry’s Joint Staff.
All these operations, which involved planes and helicopters based on the Chinese navy’s second aircraft carrier, took place on the high seas south of the southwestern Japan island of Miyako in Okinawa Prefecture, the Joint Staff said Monday.
Japan responded mainly by scrambling Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets.
The Shandong’s third entry into the Pacific was confirmed Oct. 28, according to the Defense Ministry.
The vessel moved in a wide area stretching from about 430 kilometers south of the island to 1,380 km southeast, forming a fleet with five to nine Chinese military ships including missile destroyers.
Maritime SDF destroyers and others confirmed that about 420 takeoffs and landings by fighter jets and 150 such operations by helicopters took place at the Shandong during the period to Sunday.
The Shandong and other Chinese ships were sailing toward the South China Sea on Monday. The MSDF destroyers remain engaged in warning and surveillance operations.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Matsuno: Other G7 Countries That Issued Gaza Statement Had Citizens Harmed in Conflict
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Japan Eyes New Legislation to Allow Startups to Get Loans Based on Their Growth Potential
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September