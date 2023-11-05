- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Kishida Asks Anwar for Help in Deepening Japan-Malaysia Ties, Cooperation with ASEAN Summit in Tokyo
17:47 JST, November 5, 2023
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim to help deepen the relationship between Japan and Malaysia during their meeting in Putrajaya, southern Malaysia, on Sunday.
“It is hoped that the two countries will deepen bilateral relations and work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said at the official residence of the Malaysian prime minister where the two leaders met.
Kishida also asked Anwar to affirm cooperation for a commemorative summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be held in Tokyo in December. Anwar said Japan-Malaysia ties have been advancing, and expressed hope that Kishida’s visit would be an opportunity to promote relations in areas such as the economy, culture and education.
Kishida visited Malaysia in 2015 as Japan’s foreign minister, but this is his first visit to the country since assuming his current post. His three-day trip began Friday and included a visit to the Philippines.
