- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Kishida Visits Philippine Coast Guard HQ, Discusses Japan-U.S.-R.P. Cooperation
14:19 JST, November 5, 2023
MANILA — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Manila as part of his visit to Southeast Asian nations.
“I highly appreciate the Philippine government’s commitment toward realizing a peaceful solution for the increasingly difficult situation in the South China Sea,” Kishida said during a meeting with senior PCG officers.
The prime minister’s remarks likely pertained to China’s increasingly aggressive maritime advances.
Responding to Kishida’s comments, PCG Commandant Adm. Ronnie Gil Latorilla Gavan expressed hopes for stronger ties between the Japan Coast Guard and the PCG.
Kishida and other participants also discussed cooperation among Japan, the United States and the Philippines, according to a PCG source.
Following the meeting, Kishida inspected the Teresa Magbanua patrol vessel provided by Japan.
