- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japanese, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Agree to Cooperate to Realize Humanitarian Cease-fire in Gaza
12:55 JST, November 5, 2023
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met her Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Al Safadi, in Amman on Saturday, and they shared great concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agreed to cooperate to realize a temporary humanitarian pause of the fighting in the Palestinian territory.
Kamikawa expressed her gratitude to the Jordanian government for accepting a Self-Defense Forces aircraft standing by for evacuating Japanese nationals from Israel. She also stated that the Japanese government would provide about $65 million (about ¥9.7 billion) in additional aid to Palestine.
Later in the day, she spoke by telephone with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, confirming close cooperation regarding the ongoing situation.
Prior to the meeting in Amman, Kamikawa talked to reporters on Friday night. Asked about whether the current Israeli military actions are within the scope of international law, she stopped short of making a specific assessment, saying, “Attacks that unnecessarily drag innocent civilians into the conflict are against the principles of international humanitarian law and cannot be justified.”
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board South Korean Korean Military Plane
-
Japan, Vietnam Set to Agree on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
-
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
-
Japan Joins Cybersecurity Framework to Encourage Secure by Design Software, Shift Accountability Burden to Manufacturers
-
Japan to Provide Defense Equipment to Philippines; Patrol Boats, Radars, Drones Have Deterrence Against China in Mind
JN ACCESS RANKING
- 11 Japan Banks Hit By Glitch in Data Communication System; At Least 1.4 Million Interbank Money Transfers Affected (Update 1)
- Claudia Goldin Wins 2023 Nobel Economics Prize
- Japanese Startups Focus Attention on Ultra-compact EVs
- Atsushi Sakurai, ‘Buck-Tick’ Vocalist, Dies at 57
- Japan Biz Failures Hit 8-Year High in April-September