46 People Arrive in Japan from Israel

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An Air Self-Defense Force aircraft carrying Japanese and foreign nationals arrives at Haneda Airport from Israel on Friday.

Forty-six Japanese and foreign nationals arrived at Haneda Airport at 6:45 p.m. on Friday after leaving Israel on the Air Self-Defense Force’s KC-767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft due to increasingly tense conditions in and around the Gaza Strip.

This is the second evacuation of Japanese nationals from Israel.