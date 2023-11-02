Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, U.K., Italy Discuss Joint Organization to Develop Next-generation Fighter Jet

13:10 JST, November 2, 2023

Japan, Britain and Italy held talks Tuesday in Rome regarding the establishment of a joint organization to develop a next-generation fighter jet, the Defense Ministry said.

The three countries reportedly aim to ink a formal agreement by year-end.

Attendees included British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Yoshiaki Wada, a special adviser to Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, who was attending a Diet deliberation.

