Japan, U.K., Italy Discuss Joint Organization to Develop Next-generation Fighter Jet

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Defense Ministry

Japan, Britain and Italy held talks Tuesday in Rome regarding the establishment of a joint organization to develop a next-generation fighter jet, the Defense Ministry said.

The three countries reportedly aim to ink a formal agreement by year-end.

Attendees included British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and Yoshiaki Wada, a special adviser to Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, who was attending a Diet deliberation.