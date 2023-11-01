Japan, Britain to Hold Foreign, Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Ground Self-Defense Force personnel and the British Army conduct a joint exercise in Japan in 2018.

The Japanese and British governments have begun coordinating for their foreign and defense ministers to meet in Tokyo on Nov. 8 for their two-plus-two meeting, according to government sources.

Japan and Britain have been increasing their cooperation in various fields, including developing next-generation fighter jets and conducting joint exercises between the Self-Defense Forces and the British military.

Japan aims to further deepen cooperation with Britain regarding national security.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara will attend for the Japanese side, and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will attend for the British side.