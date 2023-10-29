Chinese Aircraft Practice Take-offs from Shandong Carrier near Okinawa Pref.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

China’s Shandong aircraft carrier

China’s Shandong aircraft carrier was confirmed to have sailed in the Pacific Ocean with four other warships, with aircraft taking off from and landing on its deck, the Japanese Defense Ministry announced Saturday.

A Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer monitored the fleet. It was the third time for the ministry to report Shandong activity in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the Shandong was sailing about 460 kilometers south of Miyako Island in Okinawa Prefecture around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Shandong-based fighter jets and helicopters practiced take-offs and landings.