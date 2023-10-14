- DEFENSE & SECURITY
51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board S. Korean Military Plane
12:08 JST, October 14, 2023
SEOUL — A South Korean military transport plane evacuating South Koreans from Israel is also carrying 51 Japanese nationals, according to an announcement by the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday.
The South Korean government stated that it cooperated with the evacuation of Japanese nationals out of humanitarian considerations.
