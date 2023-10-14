Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
  • DEFENSE & SECURITY

51 Japanese Evacuated from Israel On Board S. Korean Military Plane

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Japan and ROK flags

By Takayuki Nakagawa / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

12:08 JST, October 14, 2023

SEOUL — A South Korean military transport plane evacuating South Koreans from Israel is also carrying 51 Japanese nationals, according to an announcement by the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry on Saturday.

The South Korean government stated that it cooperated with the evacuation of Japanese nationals out of humanitarian considerations.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING