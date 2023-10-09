- DEFENSE & SECURITY
4 Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus
17:53 JST, October 9, 2023
Naha, Okinawa Pref.(Jiji Press)—Four Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Monday.
It was the first intrusion into the waters by an official Chinese ship since Sept. 24 and the 25th this year.
The four Haijing ships crossed into the Japanese waters east-northeast of Kubashima, one of the islands, between around 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard’s 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa’s capital.
They left the waters at a point north-northwest of the same island between around 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. Space Force Plans to Establish Command Post in Japan
-
Exclusive: China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands (Update 1)
-
Japan Prime Minister Kishida to Appoint New Foreign Minister, Defense Minister; Cabinet and Party Reshuffle
-
Poll: 68% of Japanese Support Spreading Financial Burden in Fight against Low Birth Rate
-
U.S. Plans to Expand Scale of Training of Taiwan Military; Defense Against Potential Invasion to be Strengthened
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July
- Japan Corporate Mood Sours on Fears of China-led Global Downtown