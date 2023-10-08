Kishida to Visit Malaysia in Early November

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at the U.N. General Assembly session on Sept. 19.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Malaysia in early November, in addition to the Philippines, government sources said Saturday.

Kishida is expected to visit the two Southeast Asian countries around Nov. 3 to 5 and meet with the top leaders of both nations, the sources added.

During the trip, he is seen confirming cooperation with Malaysia and the Philippines to deal with China’s hegemonic ambition ahead of a special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be held in Tokyo in December.

Kishida is also likely to exchange views with the Malaysian and Philippine leaders on Japan’s new official security assistance program to support the militaries of partner countries.