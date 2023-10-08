- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, Ukraine Hold 1st Talks On Proposed Security Pact
12:49 JST, October 8, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan and Ukraine on Saturday held their first talks online on a proposed bilateral agreement on security support for the European country being attacked by Russia.
Tokyo was represented by Masashi Nakagome, director general of the Foreign Ministry’s European Affairs Bureau, and Kyiv by Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the presidential office.
The two sides confirmed their basic positions and agreed to work together to draft the document.
In July, the leaders of the Group of Seven major powers issued a joint declaration stating that each member will hold bilateral talks to support Ukraine’s security over the long term.
Tokyo and Kyiv agreed to start their talks in September, when then Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited Ukraine.
