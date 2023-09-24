Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
Two Chinese Coast Guard Vessels Exit Japan’s Territorial Waters Off Senkakus; Japanese Fishing Vessel Operates in Nearby Area

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
From foreground, Minami-kojima Island, Kita-kojima Island and Uotsurijima Island of the Senkaku Islands, taken from a Yomiuri Shimbun aircraft, in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture

20:30 JST, September 24, 2023

Two China Coast Guard vessels that had intruded into the territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, left the territorial waters on Sunday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The two vessels entered Japan’s territorial waters on Saturday morning, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters in Naha. A Japanese fishing boat was operating nearby, and a JCG patrol boat asked the Chinese ships to leave.

