Foreign Ministers of Japan, U.S. S. Korea Affirm Cooperation to Deal with N. Korea

Courtesy of Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, center, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in New York on Friday.

NEW YORK — The foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea met briefly in New York on Friday, where they affirmed their cooperation in dealing with North Korea, which is advancing its nuclear and missile development programs.

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin during a brief conversation. Kamikawa stressed that the three countries should maintain the momentum of trilateral cooperation following the Japan-U.S.-South Korea summit held in August.

Later in the day, Kamikawa also held talks with Blinken and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo. They confirmed that the three countries would strengthen cooperation in response to China’s increasing maritime expansion in the South China Sea.

This is the second meeting between foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and the Philippines since July.