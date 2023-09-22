U.S. Navy Shows Unmanned Surface Vessel to Media in Yokosuka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The U.S. Navy’s Ranger unmanned surface vessel is seen at the U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday.

YOKOSUKA, Kanagawa — The U.S. Navy showed its Ranger unmanned surface vessel (USV) to the media at its Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Thursday.

The Ranger’s visit to Yokosuka was the USV’s first overseas port call.

At 59 meters long, with a displacement of 673 tons and a maximum speed of about 70 kph, the Ranger departed California in August as part of an unmanned capabilities exercise and has been involved in drills in the Indo-Pacific.

The vessel is expected to be used for intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Cmdr. Jeremiah Daley, commanding officer of Unmanned Surface Vessel Division ONE (USVDIV-1) said the United States, along with its allies, wants to ensure security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.