Japan, France Foreign Ministers Agree to Strengthen Cooperation; Kamikawa Makes Rounds at G7 Foreign Minister’s Meeting

Courtesy of the Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, fourth from right, poses for a photo with other members of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New York on Monday.

NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with French counterpart Catherine Colonna in New York on Tuesday, with the two ministers agreeing to advance cooperation in the field of security.

Kamikawa told Colonna of her desire to “further strengthen relations with France” which is “an exceptional partner for Japan.” They agreed to heighten cooperation in areas such as cyber, space, information warfare – including countering disinformation — and joint exercises between the Self-Defense Forces and the French military.

The ministers also agreed to work together in the field of gender equality.

Kamikawa later met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and the two ministers also agreed to strengthen security cooperation.

In a meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, plans were confirmed to work together for the success of a special summit meeting between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be held in December.