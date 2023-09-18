- DEFENSE & SECURITY
China Installs Survey Buoy in Japan’s EEZ near Senkaku Islands
8:38 JST, September 18, 2023
China has installed a marine survey buoy in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, prompting the government to lodge a protest against Beijing, the Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.
Last year, China Coast Guard vessels spent a record 336 days navigating in the contiguous zone that extends about 22 kilometers beyond Japan’s territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands. Aiming to gain effective control around the area, China has been accelerating its activities.
China may use the buoy to collect the data on wave heights, currents and other factors.
According to sources close to the government, a Japan Coast Guard patrol vessel found a yellow buoy on July 11 in waters about 500 meters on the Japanese side of the median line between the EEZs of Japan and China.
