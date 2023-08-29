- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Royal Canadian Navy Vessels Arrive at MSDF’s Yokosuka Base
13:00 JST, August 29, 2023
The Royal Canadian Navy’s frigate ships, HMCS Ottawa and Vancouver, docked at the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Yokosuka Base in Kanagawa Prefecture on Monday.
The Royal Canadian Navy, which is reinforcing its involvement in the Indo-Pacific region as of late, will be deployed around the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait after departing from Japan. The navy will also hold a joint drill with the MSDF around Japan.
