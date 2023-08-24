Home>POLITICS>DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

4:29 JST, August 24, 2023

The government announced at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday that a possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea. The missile is believed is have passed into the Pacific Ocean at around 4:00 a.m.

North Korea had informed the Japan Coast Guard of plans to launch a “satellite rocket” sometime between Thursday and Aug. 31.

