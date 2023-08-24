- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Launches Possible Ballistic Missile, Japan Govt. Says
4:29 JST, August 24, 2023
The government announced at 3:54 a.m. on Thursday that a possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea. The missile is believed is have passed into the Pacific Ocean at around 4:00 a.m.
North Korea had informed the Japan Coast Guard of plans to launch a “satellite rocket” sometime between Thursday and Aug. 31.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
South Korea Demands Japan Withdraw Takeshima Claim in White Paper
-
Japan Mulls Provision of Defense Equipment to 6 Like-minded Countries
-
Japan to Extend Health Care ‘Eligibility Certificate’ to 5 Years
-
Organization for Japanese Cybersecurity Defense to be Established in Yokosuka
-
China Continues Opposition to Planned Treated Water Discharge at NPT Talks
JN ACCESS RANKING