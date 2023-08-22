News in Pictures / Japan, U.S., S. Korea Declare ‘New Era’ in Partnership

Masanori Genko / The Yomiuri Shimbun

From left, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hold a joint press conference after their talks at Camp David, Md., on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a trilateral summit meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat on the outskirts of Washington on Friday, declaring “a new era of trilateral partnership.”

With North Korea and China in mind, the leaders also agreed to strengthen the Japan-U.S. and South Korea-U.S. strategic alliances.

It was the first time for the three leaders to gather for a stand-alone trilateral summit, rather than meeting on the sidelines of an international conference. It was also Biden’s first occasion to host foreign leaders at Camp David since he took office in 2021.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is greeted by a U.S. official as he arrives at Camp David on Friday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gets into a golf cart as he arrives at Camp David on Friday.

From left, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meet for the trilateral summit at Camp David, Md., on Friday.

The meeting lasted about two hours, including a working lunch.

“This is the first summit I’ve hosted at Camp David as president,” Biden said at a joint press conference afterward. “I can think of no more fitting location to begin the next era — our next era of cooperation — a place that has long symbolized the power of new beginnings and new possibilities.”

Kishida said at the press conference, “Coordination between the Japan-U.S. and the U.S.-ROK alliances will be reinforced, and trilateral security cooperation will be brought to a new height.”

Yoon stressed that the ties among the three countries “are more important than ever” to respond to today’s unprecedented crises.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, U.S. President Joe Biden, center, and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, attend a meeting at Camp David on Friday.

After the summit, the three countries released the Camp David Principles, a document that will guide medium- to long-term cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea, and the Spirit of Camp David, a joint statement that included specific details about their cooperation.

A document is seen ahead of a joint press conference held at Camp David on Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden, center, walks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol following a joint press conference at Camp David on Friday.

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan arrive for a joint press conference at Camp David on Friday.