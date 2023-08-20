Japan, U.S., S. Korea Share N. Korea Missile-Warning Data

Masanori Genko / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Participants are seen at the Japan-U.S.-South Korea summit meeting at Camp David, Md., on Friday.

Japan, the United States and South Korea in mid-August tested a system for sharing real-time data relating to North Korean missile launches, according to a joint statement released Friday following a summit meeting between the leaders of the three nations.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the tests, described as “initial steps,” were conducted Aug. 17-18.

Working through the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, it is believed the three countries tested a mechanism to link the command and control systems used by Japan and the United States, and the United States and South Korea, in addition to checking technical issues.

Tokyo, Washington and Seoul hope to fully roll out the system by year-end after an initial trial operation.

The three countries hope to enhance their response and deterrence capabilities by sharing real-time information among the forces tasked with detecting and tracking North Korean missiles.