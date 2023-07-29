Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Emphasizes Japan-India Cooperation ‘Useful’ in Possible Taiwan Crisis

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi speaks at the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi on Friday.

NEW DELHI — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed Friday that security cooperation between Japan and India will be effective in dealing with a possible Taiwan contingency.

“Japan and India have been conducting security cooperation since peacetime and it will be useful in any future situation,” Hayashi said when asked about cooperation between Japan and India in a possible Taiwan emergency. Hayashi made the remarks during a question-and-answer session following his speech at the India-Japan Forum in New Delhi. Government officials and business executives from both countries attended the forum.

On Thursday, Hayashi held a strategic dialogue with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in which they agreed to accelerate defense equipment cooperation and defense exchanges. They also confirmed their collaboration for the success of the Group of 20 summit to be held in India in September.