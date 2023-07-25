- DEFENSE & SECURITY
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan
1:51 JST, July 25, 2023
Seoul/Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, South Korea’s military said.
Japanese Defense Ministry officials said North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile.
The suspected ballistic missile appears to have already dropped, according to the Japan Coast Guard.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday and cruise missiles on Saturday.
Pyongyang’s provocative actions come in response to moves by the United States and South Korea to strengthen deterrence.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
EU Rapidly Fortifying Relations with Japan
-
Japan-South Korea Rapprochement Fueled by China Concerns
-
Leader of Japan’s CDPJ Facing Backlash As Party Lags Behind Rival
-
International Organizations / Prevalence of Disinformation Has Japan Fighting Back
-
Ruling Parties Compile Draft List of Talking Points on Defense Exports Guidelines
JN ACCESS RANKING