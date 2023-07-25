North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The main gate of the Defense Ministry is seen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo.

Seoul/Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)—North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Monday, South Korea’s military said.

Japanese Defense Ministry officials said North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile.

The suspected ballistic missile appears to have already dropped, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday and cruise missiles on Saturday.

Pyongyang’s provocative actions come in response to moves by the United States and South Korea to strengthen deterrence.