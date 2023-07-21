- DEFENSE & SECURITY
China, Russia Start Joint Military Drills in Sea of Japan
14:51 JST, July 21, 2023
BEIJING — Russia and China on Thursday started joint military exercises in the Sea of Japan, according to Russia’s defense ministry.
The joint exercises are to run through Sunday. They will include live artillery, securing sea and air communication and antisubmarine drills.
According to People’s Liberation Army Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military, about 10 naval vessels and nearly 30 fighter jets and helicopters from both militaries took part in the exercise.
They assembled in the scheduled area on Tuesday afternoon.
The exercises are organized by the Chinese military’s Northern Theater Command, which covers the northeastern part of China, in accordance with the annual plans.
A joint command post was set up on a Chinese missile destroyer.
The drills in waters near Japan and the Korean Peninsula are likely intended to counter moves by Japan, the United States and South Korea to strengthen their security cooperation.
"POLITICS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Gives SpaceX’s Starlink Satellite Constellation Trial Run
-
Japan Sole Nation to Dispatch Male Minister to G7 Gender-Equality Meeting
-
EU Rapidly Fortifying Relations with Japan
-
Japan-South Korea Rapprochement Fueled by China Concerns
-
Leader of Japan’s CDPJ Facing Backlash As Party Lags Behind Rival
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.