- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Kishida: North Korean Missile Launches ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’
14:58 JST, July 19, 2023
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida strongly condemned North Korea’s launch of two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, saying, “North Korea’s actions threaten the peace and stability not only of our country but also of the region and the international community, and they are absolutely unacceptable.”
The prime minister spoke to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office shortly after returning to Japan on Wednesday morning from his trip to the Middle East.
Kishida also stressed that “the government will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety and security of the Japanese people by reaffirming cooperation with the United States, as well as between Japan, the United States and South Korea.”
