- DEFENSE & SECURITY
Japan, Malaysia Confirm Security Cooperation
15:33 JST, July 13, 2023
JAKARTA — Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir have confirmed security cooperation between their nations, with an eye on China’s maritime expansion.
In Jakarta on Wednesday, the leaders exchanged opinions about the situation in the East and South China Seas.
Hayashi is visiting Jakarta to attend foreign ministers’ meetings connected to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, through which Japan aims to cooperate with other nations to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Hayashi will also explain and seek understanding for Japan’s plan to discharge into the ocean treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.
